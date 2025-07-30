Red Sox Polarizing Infielder Hints At Trade From Boston
There's just one day to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and a Boston Red Sox prospect already has hinted that he is expected to be moved.
The trade deadline is going to pass on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and one guy who has been talked about over the last few days is red-hot infielder Vaughn Grissom. He was acquired before the 2024 season in the deal that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves before he won the Cy Young Award.
Grissom came to the organization with many expecting him to be the team's starting second baseman, but illness and injuries slowed him down and he never quite got his footing last year. Entering Spring Training this season, there seemingly was a battle for the starting second base job and Kristian Campbell won it with Grissom starting the season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
As of writing, Grissom hasn't gotten an opportunity at the big league level in 2025 despite a solid performance down in the minors and injuries at the big league level. In 88 games, Grissom has slashed .282/.350/.459 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 24 doubles, 64 runs scored. Grissom is just 24 years old and has all of the potential in the world, but it seems like there may not be much of an opportunity in Boston for him with a surplus of middle infielders.
This week, Grissom talked about a lack of opportunity in Boston.
“I don’t really expect much more opportunity here just because decisions that were made were made, and it kind of didn’t involve me,” Grissom said. “I mean, all those decisions, they make sense in a way, but I guess it sucks a little bit," MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O’Day shared.
He followed up on his comments with more on Wednesday and talked about the possiblity of getting traded and facing the Red Sox in a conversation with Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
"I can’t give that away, (because) I’ll probably be playing against (the Red Sox) here soon," Grissom said when asked about his offensive approach with a laugh. "Who knows? I just feel like I got back to myself. Even earlier this year, there was some talk about trying to do different things and trying different approaches, and none of it really felt like it was authentic to me. I feel like I got to a spot where I was playing my game, and then the game that I know how to play, and figured out how to do it my way and still have the success that they’re looking for."
With a day to go until the trade deadline, it certainly seems like Grissom could be an attractive trade chip.
