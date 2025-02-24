Red Sox Predicted For Solid Return On $120 Million Investment: 'Career Revival'
Giving any Major League Baseball player $40 million a year, under any circumstances, represents something of a risk.
In the case of Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox, the risk isn't incredibly high, given that the deal is only for three years. And if Bregman excels in year one or two, he could even shorten the initial $120 million commitment by opting out and testing free agency again.
If one MLB writer's prognosis is any indication, the Red Sox may need to start bracing themselves for that possibility.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named Bregman among eight players who were headed for "career revivals" in 2025, thanks in large part to his ideal fit for Fenway Park, where he has crushed the ball so far throughout his career.
"The fact that (Bregman) didn’t get his purported $200 million wish reflects that his career isn't in an ideal place," Rymer wrote. "He has been more of a good player than a great one since finishing second in the 2019 AL MVP voting, and he's coming off a career-low OPS."
"The solution, as he and the Red Sox must have equally understood, is Fenway Park. As a right-handed hitter who specializes in pulled fly balls, Bregman is an ideal Fenway hitter in concept. And the proof of said concept is right there in his numbers, as he's a .375/.490/.750 hitter in Boston for his career."
Of course, Bregman could have a very good year and still opt in if he doesn't think the open market is going to pay him more than $40 million. He'll be entering his age-32 season in 2026, after all, and there aren't lots of big market teams with projected openings at third base.
Before the Red Sox even worry about Bregman leaving, they have to worry about making it back to the postseason for the first time since 2021. That's where the two-time All-Star has lived for his entire career, and he has every intention of helping his new team win as many games as possible.
