Red Sox Predicted To Acquire 10-Time Gold Glover In Stunning Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox have professed their desire to act boldly this winter. But how bold are they willing to get?
Coming off a season that could have been so much better than it was, the Red Sox are starting to be desperate for playoff relevance. The American League is wide-open, leaving a window of opportunity for Boston to jump through, but the roster has too many holes as currently constructed to capitalize.
Whether it's through free agency or trades, the Red Sox must shake up the roster in a meaningful way. And one insider's trade proposal certainly qualifies as a significant shakeup.
On Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive predicted that Boston would acquire St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado to balance the lineup and fix the infield defense. In Smith's scenario, Rafael Devers would shift from third base to first base and Triston Casas would be traded elsewhere.
"It certainly would be bold if Breslow traded Triston Casas, moved Rafael Devers to first base and traded for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado who would vastly improve the infield defense alongside his former Rockies teammate, shortstop Trevor Story," Smith said.
"Arenado also would provide another right-handed hitter in a lineup that struggled against lefties last year."
Arenado, 33, is already a borderline lock for the Hall of Fame, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything to the Red Sox. He has a 120 career OPS+ and a 151 as recently as 2022, but the last two seasons have looked like the start of a decline, so Boston must feel confident that there's a resurgence to be had.
After winning 10 consecutive Gold Gloves, his defense has slipped slightly at third base, though it's still a vast improvement over Devers. The bigger issue, though, is the contract. Arenado has three years and over $76 remaining in annual salary, plus deferred payments.
Assuming the contract of an aging superstar is always a gamble, but if everything breaks right, it could make sense for the Red Sox. The consequences of a deal like this one not panning out, though, could be severe.
