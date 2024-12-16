Red Sox Predicted To Acquire $105 Million All-Star In Free Agency Blockbuster
Everyone around New England is still anxiously awaiting the expensive Boston Red Sox free-agent signing they were seemingly promised.
Red Sox ownership and the front office have pledged to be aggressive this winter, with CEO Sam Kennedy even saying at one point that they were willing to surpass the luxury tax threshold. But so far, they have yet to sign a free agent, instead focusing on a blockbuster trade for ace Garrett Crochet.
While Crochet helps shore up the pitching staff, the Red Sox have done nothing to address the lineup yet, especially in the right-handed power department. Tyler O'Neill walked to the Baltimore Orioles, leaving the Red Sox without their 2024 home run leader.
Rather than signing a righty, though, what about adding a switch-hitter who can bring as much thump as nearly anyone else in the sport? And what if that player came from the team that just nabbed O'Neill?
On Monday, Michael Brakebill of FanSided predicted that the Red Sox would acquire former Orioles All-Star outfielder Anthony Santander, adding some much-needed power in the form of a switch-hitter who finished second in the AL in home runs last season.
"During the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox sat back while target Blake Snell and former Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill signed elsewhere," Brakebill said. "Since then, Boston has gone the team-friendly route by acquiring ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, which indicates much more is on the way."
"Switch-hitting Anthony Santander feels perfect for hitting balls over the Green Monster or wrapping them around the pesky pole. He blasted 44 homers in 2024, and given his price range and Baltimore signing O'Neill, Santander will find a new home this winter."
There are some red flags with Santander, to be sure. He managed only a .235 batting average and .305 on-base percentage this season, so as exciting as his power potential is, he also has a low floor if his bat goes quiet for a stretch.
However, there's also a chance his rate stats could improve, especially from the right side of the plate. Santander's home ballpark in 2024 was the worst place for righties to hit in all of baseball, whereas Fenway Park is always one of the best.
Santander's projected contract, per Tim Britton of The Athletic, is five years, $105 million. Will that nine-figure deal break the ice on the Red Sox's contract freeze thus far in free agency?
