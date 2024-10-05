Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Mariners Ace In Blockbuster Involving Promising Rookie
Everyone who knows the Boston Red Sox knows the team needs a star pitcher. What they don't know is if and how they will acquire one.
Though the Red Sox had an All-Star in their rotation in 2024 in Tanner Houck, the entire rotation comprised pitchers still learning to be big-league starters. That led to collective fatigue during the late summer, right as Boston was slipping out of the playoff race.
It was a third straight mediocre season for the Red Sox, and that isn't supposed to be acceptable in Boston. Adding a dependable pitcher, preferably one with a chance of being an ace, feels imperative for the Red Sox to avoid a similar fate in 2025.
Fortunately, at least according to one hypothetical roster, it appears there is hope for an ace to join the team.
In a projection of the 2025 Red Sox roster, NESN's Tim Crowley had a surprise addition to the Boston pitching staff. He predicted the Red Sox would acquire current Seattle Mariners star Logan Gilbert in a blockbuster deal to fortify the rotation.
"Boston also gets its ace to finish the rotation with a daring trade with the Seattle Mariners," Crowley said. "Gilbert adds elite stuff, durable innings and a top-level arm to properly lead the group for the Red Sox."
Gilbert, 27, took his excellent young career to another level in 2024. He led all pitchers with 208 2/3 innings pitched, compiled a 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts, and regularly approached 100 miles per hour with his fastball. There's no longer any question about it--Gilbert is a true ace.
How would the Red Sox acquire Gilbert, though? Well, there was one noticeable omission from Crowley's roster: Rookie of the Year candidate Wilyer Abreu. Boston would presumably send the lefty slugger and other young players back to Seattle in the deal.
Abreu, 25, impressed on both sides of the ball during his debut, likely earning himself a top-five finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He had a .781 OPS/114 OPS+ offensively, while tying for the lead among all right fielders with seven outs above average on defense.
Bringing in star players via trade has to be painful, or the other side has no incentive to make the deal. And while losing Abreu would be a tough pill to swallow, the Red Sox have to shake things up at some point, or they'll be destined for another mediocre season despite all their talent.
