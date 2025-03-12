Red Sox Predicted To Add 'Closer Option' With 3.00 ERA In Last-Minute Signing
If there's one part of the Boston Red Sox roster that's making fans uncomfortable in the build-up to the 2025 season, it's the bullpen.
After the loss of closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin, the back end of the Boston bullpen has looked shaky during the spring. Liam Hendriks has been lit up by opposing batters, while Aroldis Chapman has struggled through his typical control issues.
Fortunately, bullpens are the easiest thing to fix in the middle of a season. The Red Sox know that well--their bullpen looked like a serious issue at times during the 2018 season, then proved to be lights-out when it counted the most during the playoffs,
Still, the performance of the bullpen last season coupled with the lackluster start to spring has definitely created some unwelcome uncertainty. And the Red Sox could be moved enough by that uncertainty to make a last-second move.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Red Sox would sign former Texas Rangers reliever David Robertson, who has been the best reliever without a contract for the upcoming season for several weeks now.
"(Robertson) had a 3.00 ERA and fanned 12.4 batters per nine innings as a 39-year-old for the Texas Rangers in 2024," Rymer wrote. "It's a surprise that nobody has snapped him up yet, though the stalemate surely won't last forever."
"Bold Prediction: Robertson signs with the Boston Red Sox as another closer option."
Robertson, who turns 40 in April, finished tied for sixth among all relievers in strikeouts last season with 99. His 2.65 FIP suggests his stuff was even better than his ERA would indicate, and ZiPS projects him for 11.0 K/9 and a 3.70 ERA in 2025.
The Red Sox might not be stressed enough about their bullpen picture yet to make a move for Robertson--they also have Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten looming as late-inning options. But there's obvious upside with the 16-year veteran, so if the price is right, it wouldn't be shocking to see them pull the trigger.
