Red Sox Predicted To Be In Mix For Significant Pitching Addition
The Boston Red Sox have a real need in the starting rotation right now and it sounds like the team is going to at least consider an addition.
Boston hasn't had the start to the second half of the season it has wanted to have, but the Red Sox still are one of the top teams in the American League on paper and adding another starting pitcher would only confirm this fact even further.
With the trade deadline approaching, ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared that Boston is expected to make a run at a starter if price tags drop.
"(Alex Cora) isn't interested in looking at the stretch run -- or what Boston's first postseason berth since 2021 would mean," Rogers said. "Instead, he believes that if the players can keep attacking each day, the rest will take care of itself. 'I promised myself I'm going to stay in the moment,' Cora said. 'It doesn't do the group any good to start talking about that. We have to win games. It's not to put pressure on the front office or ownership. It's what we need to do for us to play in October.'
"Opposing teams are asking for 'outrageous returns' for pitching, according to league sources, but if the asking prices become more reasonable closer to the deadline, expect the Red Sox to be involved. Until then, they are focused on riding their July momentum while navigating a tough schedule. 'Time to keep it locked in,' (Lucas Giolito) said. 'We'll be welcoming whatever help comes.'"
What's next for Boston?