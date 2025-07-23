Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Bring $77 Million Pirates All-Star To Boston

Will the Sox make a splash on the starting pitching market?

Jackson Roberts

May 24, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) and starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) make their way in from the bullpen to play the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The five games since the All-Star break have only reinforced the notion that the Boston Red Sox aren't where they need to be just yet.

In a 1-4 effort against two of the National League's best teams, the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, the Red Sox have seen that the top squads in Major League Baseball are just a little bit deeper than they are, especially in comparison to the Phillies' starting pitching.

Sadly, there isn't a Zack Wheeler or a Cristopher Sánchez to acquire at this year's trade deadline. There might not even be a Joe Ryan or a Kris Bubic. But Boston can surely find a capable mid-rotation starter to add much-needed depth if they commit to buying in a meaningful way.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted that the Red Sox would indeed buy on a pretty darned good starter, even if he's not the same caliber as the names listed above.

Axisa paired the Red Sox with Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller, a 2023 All-Star who has a five-year, $77 million extension that runs through 2028 (roughly $55 million owed from 2026 onward).

"Just about every contender has checked in with the Pirates about Keller," wrote Axisa. "The Red Sox have gotten much better with pitcher development the last few years, and that doesn't just mean prospects and minor leaguers. It also means helping a veteran like, say, Aroldis Chapman have his best season in years.

"Keller is good as he is and Boston is the kind of team that can help him unlock that next level. They also have a deep prospect base, deep enough to pique Pittsburgh's interest even while making the tippy top guys (Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, etc.) off-limits."

The 29-year-old Keller has a 3.54 ERA in 21 starts this season, and what stands out is his innings total: 125, the seventh-most of any pitcher in Major League Baseball. Innings have to weigh heavy on Boston's minds, because while ace Garrett Crochet leads the majors with 135 1/3, no one else on the team has yet hit the 100 mark.

Keller would be a nice compromise between helping to win this season and setting up the rotation to succeed for the next few years. If the Red Sox came away with him as their main deadline acquisition, fans would at least be placated.

