Red Sox Quietly Sign 27-Year-Old Outfielder To MiLB Deal

The Boston Red Sox have yet to make a splash in free agency with a big league deal, but that doesn't mean the organization isn't looking around and adding depth around the edges.

That was the case on Thursday, at least. Chase Ford of MiLB Central reported on X that the Red Sox have signed outfielder Matt Fraizer to a minor league deal.

"The Boston Red Sox have signed OF Matt Fraizer to a minor league deal," Ford wrote on X. "Fraizer had a .305 batting average along with 22 extra-base hits this past season playing in the Pirates organization."

The Red Sox made another depth move

On Friday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the reporting.

"The Red Sox have a logjam when it comes to major league outfielders but entered the winter a little light on depth at Triple-A Worcester," Cotillo wrote. "They made a move to address that this week.

"As first reported by MiLB Central’s Chase Ford, Boston agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Matt Fraizer, a deal Fraizer himself confirmed on Instagram. It likely includes an invite to major league spring training."

So, who is Matt Fraizer?

The 27-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of the University of Arizona. He made his professional debut in 2019 in a 43-game stint with the Low-A West Virginia Black Bears. Fraizer had to wait until the 2021 season to return to the field as the 2020 campaign was impacted by COVID.

What he brings to the table is someone who can provide depth at all three outfield spots while getting on base well. In the minors, he's a career .259 hitter in 555 games with a .330 on-base percentage. In 2025, he played in 62 games at the Triple-A level and slashed .305/.361/.452 with three homers, 20 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

He may not be someone who is going to come in and tear the cover off the ball, but he's young and can provide depth at multiple positions. You can't really ask for much more with a minor league signing.

