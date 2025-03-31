Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With $55 Million Veteran By Trade Deadline
A familiar face was missing from the Boston Red Sox's lineup during the team's disappointing opening series against the Texas Rangers.
Because the Red Sox have moved Rafael Devers to designated hitter, there is no room for Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida to re-enter the lineup until he can play the outfield. Recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Yoshida's arm still seems to be a long way from game-ready.
It's only season three of Yoshida's five-year, $90 million contract. He's still owed $55.8 million (minus the first four games' worth of salary). But at this point, the 31-year-old's future in Boston looks to be in question, and that's putting things gently.
But assuming the Red Sox make the decision to cut bait with Yoshida altogether, is there any chance they can find a trade partner? One baseball writer still seems to believe so.
On Monday, FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that Yoshida would not survive the season in Boston, hinting that it was more likely than not that the Red Sox would figure out a way to dump him via trade.
"The Red Sox are noticeably running out of places to put their expensive DH Masataka Yoshida," Pressnell wrote. "It likely means the Red Sox will continue to look to offload his massive contract by trading him to a different contender at some point this season."
"Yoshida would be a very expensive rotational piece, but it might be tough finding a trade partner with his massive contract. Still, a team like the Cincinnati Reds or Detroit Tigers may take a shot on him if the Red Sox eat a chunk of his contract."
It's obvious at this point that Boston will have to eat some money to rid themselves of Yoshida. And it's a shame, because even if his production in his first two seasons didn't quite match what he was being paid, he proved he's a productive hitter, at times even one who can carry a lineup.
Some team with an opening at DH could be getting a bargain if Yoshida falls in their laps with a chunk of his salary already paid off. But he doesn't fit the Red Sox right now, and that's all that matters.
