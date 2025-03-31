Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Makes Loud Case For Immediate MLB Promotion
The Boston Red Sox don't appear to have room for another outfielder on their roster right now, but their number-one prospect doesn't care about convenience.
Youth has been a major storyline for the Red Sox this spring, with the "big three" top prospects--outfielder Roman Anthony, second baseman Kristian Campbell, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer--all nearing the big leagues (or in Campbell's case, making his debut on Opening Day).
Campbell shined in the Red Sox's opening series, but Anthony is widely regarded as the number-one prospect of the bunch. The 20-year-old outfielder is ranked as the number-two prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, and though the Red Sox sent him to Triple-A to start the season, he doesn't seem as if he wants to stay very long.
Sunday was Triple-A Worcester's second game of the season, and Anthony quickly--and loudly--made his case to join the big-league roster sooner rather than later.
In the WooSox's 12-0 win over the Syracuse Mets, Anthony hit two mammoth home runs, one to each side of the field. His blast to right field traveled 412 feet (109.6 MPH exit velocity), while his rocket to left went 383 feet (106.4 MPH exit velocity).
Anthony, 20, shredded Triple-A competition during his call-up at the end of the 2024 season as well, posting a .463 on-base percentage and .982 OPS there in 35 games. But it made sense for the red Sox to get him more seasoning, not only because he's so young, but they have a crowded outfield as it is.
Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have earned starting jobs in the outfield, and Campbell will mix in there as well. The Red Sox also have Rob Refsnyder to bat against lefties, and Masataka Yoshida whenever his shoulder is healthy enough to play.
However, Anthony has the potential to be the best player of the bunch, a crazy but true statement. And the Red Sox could have incentive to call him up immediately--if he's on the big-league roster by Apr. 10, he can earn them an extra draft pick if he wins Rookie of the Year.
Even if the Red Sox aren't willing to force the issue that quickly, which is probably a tad overaggressive, Anthony can't be held in the minors all that much longer, and every game he has like Sunday's will give the front office more to think about.
