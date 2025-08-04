Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Who 'Survived' Trade Deadline
The moves that don't get made at the trade deadline can still tell us a lot.
Boston Red Sox fans were largely disappointed with their team's haul at Thursday's deadline, which included only two players, starting pitcher Dustin May and reliever Steven Matz. But there was plenty to glean from their failed bid to land Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Ryan.
Boston reportedly made all of their top prospects available to Minnesota: shortstop Franklin Arias, outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, and pitcher Payton Tolle. That's critical info to remember when November rolls around and trades can once again be discussed.
Garcia, in particular, is in a bit of a vulnerable position because he's blocked by a cavalcade of young Red Sox outfielders at the major league level. That's why Katie Manganelli of FanSided predicted over the weekend that Garcia would be traded this winter, though he "survived" at the deadline.
"Garcia is knocking on Fenway Park's doors with a .291/.362/.533 slash line, .895 OPS, 12 homers and 36 RBI in 50 games in Triple-A — even if Rob Refsnyder walks in free agency or retires and Boston selects Garcia for 2026, it will have the same number of outfielders it has this year," Manganelli wrote.
"Garcia's trade value shot up this year after his outstanding first half, his promotion to Triple-A and his debut on multiple top-100 prospects lists. The 22-year-old Venezuela native was on deck to be dealt in the Ryan deal if the Red Sox could work something out, highlighting their willingness to trade him."
Manganelli's theory about Garcia's trade value rocketing upward may have proven prophetic, as the young slugger popped home runs in three straight games after the piece was published, raising his Triple-A OPS to a fantastic .962 mark.
It would be hard for many Red Sox fans to see Garcia go, as he's become a fan favorite during his rise since the start of last season. Nicknamed "The Password," the youngster's prodigious power and unkempt hairstyle have made him a cultural phenomenon.
There's also a chance Garcia could see time at first base in the next few weeks, which would provide a more viable path to the big leagues. But there's no doubt his name will be bandied about in trade discussions all winter.