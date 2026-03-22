Red Sox Cut Ties With Infield Prospect After 5-Year Run

Decisions are made up and down the organizational ladder this week for the Boston Red Sox, and some prospects are seeing their opportunity with the club come to an end.

Earlier this week, the Red Sox released a group of six prospects, according to the transactions log, and as first reported by Baseball Now's Andrew Parker on X. One of those prospects was 26-year-old infielder Tyler Miller, who spent five years in the Red Sox farm system and spent a decent amount of time at Double-A, even reaching Triple-A briefly at the end of 2024.

Though he was never a top prospect, Miller provided some value in the farm system at times, but ultimately, it was a rough 82-game season for the Portland SeaDogs that sank him.

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Tyler Miller released late in spring training

July 11, 2012; Reading, PA USA; Portland SeaDogs player Bryce Brentz (25) smiles after fouling off a pitch during the AA Eastern League All-Star game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Eastern Division defeated the Western Division, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Miller was the Red Sox's ninth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Auburn University. He debuted with 27 solid games in rookie ball and Low A that summer and started the 2022 season with the Low-A Salem Red Sox. That year, he played a career-high 114 games, but struggled at the plate.

The 2023 season represented progress, as Miller was promoted to High-A Greenville and improved offensively. In 2024, he was promoted again, and his .599 OPS at Double-A Portland was an early warning sign that his bat might not play at the upper levels of the minors.

After he had a .619 OPS for Portland last year, Miller evidently didn't do enough this spring on the back fields in Fort Myers to stay with the team that originally drafted him. All told, he posted a .238 batting average, .677 OPS, 38 home runs, and 48 stolen bases across 412 career games in the Red Sox's farm system.

The other prospects released by the Red Sox included Fraymi De Leon, who got the largest signing bonus of any international free agent in Boston's 2022 class at $1.2 million, and left-handed pitcher Noah Dean, who reached Double-A and had high strikeout totals but couldn't develop his command.