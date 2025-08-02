Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Offer Revealed: Why Boston Missed On Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcántara

The Red Sox certainly tried to get deals done...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox tried to land one of the top pitchers in the American League ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston spoke with the Minnesota Twins about All-Star starter Joe Ryan and the club also spoke to the Miami Marlins about Sandy Alcántara, per WEEI's Rob Bradford. With time winding down ahead of the trade deadline, the Red Sox made a push but didn’t get a deal across the finish line. So, what did Boston offer?

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shared that Boston had gotten "uncomfortably aggressive" and Bradford shared that included combinations of Payton Tolle, Jhostynxon Garcia, and Franklin Arias among others.

"What (Alex Cora), (Sam Kennedy) and other onlookers were witnessing in that scene Thursday was a focus on two names: Joe Ryan and Sandy Alcantara," Bradford said. "The idea of prioritizing rentals, such as Merrill Kelly, had been pushed aside by the time 5 p.m. came around, with Breslow peppering the front offices of Minnesota and Miami with packages that might be able to pry either pitcher away. What the Red Sox thought they might have going for them was that both organizations seemingly had little interest in major league talent, which was perfect for Breslow and Co. since they had no intention of including players from the current roster in these deals.

"There was also the rare willingness to include anybody and everybody from the Sox's minor league system in the deals. Payton Tolle. Jhostynxon Garcia. Franklin Arias. Two of the three, in different combinations, were offered up together as part of packages that also included members of the Sox's Top 10 prospect list."

The Red Sox are arguably better than they were before. The deals Boston made weren't as extensive as expected, but still a step in the right direction.

Published
