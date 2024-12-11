Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Gold Glover After Blockbuster Garrett Crochet Trade
The Boston Red Sox finally made their big move on Wednesday, and for most of the fan base, it was a breath of fresh air.
The Red Sox acquired star left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in a package including four top prospects. It was the biggest blockbuster deal made thus far in the Major League Baseball offseason and it drastically improves Boston's outlook for the 2025 season.
One noteworthy name left out of the trade was outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who won a Gold Glove in his 2024 rookie season. With superstar prospect Roman Anthony getting ready to ascend to the big leagues, many have speculated that Abreu's name would be on the trade block this winter.
The White Sox appeared to be searching for even younger talent than the 25-year-old Abreu, so he was spared in this particular deal. But the offseason is still young, and one baseball writer believes Abreu shouldn't feel safe from the trade block just yet.
Chris Landers of FanSided predicted Wednesday that Abreu would still be traded elsewhere by Opening Day, thanks to the overabundance of left-handed hitters in the Boston lineup.
"Abreu was a real bright spot as a rookie in 2024, and figures to carry some trade value around the league," Landers said. "But he wasn't so good that the Red Sox should hug him too tightly; his on-base skills leave something to be desired, and it remains to be seen how the league might adjust to him as he becomes more established."
"Keeping Abreu out of the Crochet deal has to qualify as a major win for Breslow, but the smart money still says that he won't be a member of the Red Sox come Opening Day."
Abreu was very good in 2024, as mentioned, but the Red Sox also eased him into an everyday role. He rarely started against left-handed pitching, and though he carried a .781 OPS on the whole, he had a .582 mark in 67 plate appearances against lefties.
Obviously, the ceiling is still very high for Abreu, but the Red Sox could very well decide to prioritize other needs. They still need a righty slugger at some position, and they definitely still need more pitching. Abreu could be their ticket to add either of those items.
