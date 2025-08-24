Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Gold Glover After Short Boston Stint
The most recent signing for the Boston Red Sox could also be the first one shown the door this winter.
Boston desperately needed a first baseman all season, after Triston Casas tore his patellar tendon and Rafael Devers publicly refused to take reps at the position. In a stroke of good luck, former World Series champion Nathaniel Lowe became available for the league minimum in August.
Lowe has been good so far, with a 5-for-14 start, including a clutch home run. He's also under team control for next season, but is there any chance the Red Sox bring him back?
Red Sox predicted to non-tender Nathaniel Lowe
On Saturday, NESN's Tom Caron and Will Middlebrooks discussed that very issue. Due to the large salary increase Lowe would likely be due if he returned through arbitration, Middlebrooks predicted that the Red Sox would let him walk (which would necessitate Boston non-tendering him).
"He's making about $11 million this year," Middlebrooks said. "He'll take a bump in arbitration -- at least $12 (million), maybe more, depending on how this year ends. I'm going to say no. I think they'll roll with Triston Casas, get him healthy in the offseason, give him probably his last full chance."
Caron agreed that Lowe would be gone, pointing out that Boston has a lot of options behind Casas on the first-base depth chart to sort through in the winter.
"I also feel like everyone in (Triple-A) Worcester has played first base at some point," Caron said. "They're gonna have to find ways to get a Kristian Campbell, to keep Jhostynxon Garcia... they're going to have options."
There is probably some level of good that Lowe can be for the next six to eight weeks that would convince the Red Sox they should keep him. But how good would that have to be? Would he need to prove he could be the fifth hitter in their opening day lineup for next season?
There's a lot still to be answered, but for now, Boston is just happy it has someone as competent as Lowe to guide them through the playoff push.
