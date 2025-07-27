Red Sox Predicted To Dump Top Prospect In Deadline Shakeup
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of depth in the outfield, to say the least.
Right now, the Red Sox’s big league roster features Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder, and Masataka Yoshida all in the majors. With all of that talent, how could someone in the minors break?
Well, it’s not easy. Look at Anthony, for example. He has been the No. 1 prospect in baseball but he had to wait longer than many expected.
The Red Sox have another elite outfield prospect knocking on the big league door right now as well in
Jhostynxon Garcia. He’s the Red Sox’s No. 2 prospect, but it would be surprising if he got a shot in the near future. Because of this, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey predicted Garcia to be one player no longer with the team come August 1st.
"The Red Sox outfield is already facing a crunch at the big league level with Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela," McCaffrey said. "That's not counting Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida, who are getting occasional outfield reps. The Red Sox may trade from their big league core, but have said they’d prefer not to. Garcia is a top-5 prospect in the system, hitting close to .300 with a .900 OPS in Triple A.
"There’s little room for him in the majors, but he could be part of a bigger package to acquire a pitcher at the deadline. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown a willingness to trade prospects with Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery as part of the Garrett Crochet deal and Nick Yorke traded for Quinn Priester last summer."
At this point, if a deal involving Garcia could help bring back a high-end starting pitcher, that's a move that the club arguably should make.