Red Sox Predicted To Have No. 1 Future 3rd Baseman In MLB--And It's Not Alex Bregman
Hey, there hasn't been any news about the Boston Red Sox and the third base position in 2025, has there?
Rafael Devers was a staple at the hot corner for the Red Sox over the last eight years, but the high-profile signing of Alex Bregman shifted Devers to third base. Now, Devers is causing a firestorm over his refusal to move to first base, while Bregman is having a career year and looking like a strong candidate to opt out of his Boston contract this winter.
So yes, it's been a fairly eventful few months for the Red Sox. But there's another X-factor in the third base discussion that will loom larger as time continues to pass.
Top prospect Marcelo Mayer is a primary shortstop in Triple-A, but many believe his long-term home in the majors will be third base. It seems obvious that Mayer would take over for Bregman if he leaves, but the Red Sox also probably don't want to say goodbye to the 31-year-old in light of the incredible year he's having.
On Friday, however, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter had a surprising future projection for Mayer. Reuter predicted that Mayer would be the number-one third baseman in Major League Baseball in the year 2030, when the future star will be 27 years old.
"Marcelo Mayer is going to make his MLB debut at some point during the 2025 season, though it's unclear how he fits into the team's plans defensively," Reuter wrote. "While he has good hands, he lacks the quick-twitch athleticism generally associated with the shortstop position, and his 6'3" frame and strong arm would be a clean fit at third base.
"If Bregman decides to opt-out of the final two years of his three-year, $120 million deal this coming winter, Mayer would be the obvious answer to replace him at the hot corner. Otherwise, he might have to bounce around for a few seasons before finally settling in at his likely long-term defensive home."
Mayer has an .840 OPS, seven home runs, and 35 RBI (more than anyone in the majors right now) through 31 games at Triple-A Worcester. He looks every bit the part of a future superstar, but the Red Sox also have to be careful with him, considering he suffered season-ending injuries in each of his last two minor league campaigns.
If Bregman stays, it seems more likely that either Mayer will stick at shortstop and the Red Sox will move on from Trevor Story, or Mayer will take over at second, and Kristian Campbell will shift to the outfield.
There's certainly a lot that can change between now and 2030, but it's never a bad thing to have a young player waiting in the wings to take over either key position.
