Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $8 Million AL East Rival After Rafael Devers Drama
Much of the talk around the Boston Red Sox replacing Triston Casas at first base has been centered on Rafael Devers. And Devers made his opinions crystal clear on Thursday.
Devers is not only unwilling to move to first base, but seems incredulous that the front office would consider asking him to do so. Assuming the Sox can't change his mind, they're left with two iffy starting options at best in Romy González and Abraham Toro.
The Red Sox have proven they're all-in on this season by trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Alex Bregman. González and Toro shouldn't be starting on a playoff team, and the Red Sox will have to find a pivot eventually, with the trade deadline representing a last-chance scenario.
If they're exploring trade options, one baseball writer has an unexpected solution in the form of an impending free agent from an American League East rival.
The Baltimore Orioles, who are off to a putrid start at 13-22, have first baseman/designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn on an expiring contract. That prompted Newsweek's Andrew Wright to suggest the Red Sox as a trade fit for O'Hearn on Thursday.
"O'Hearn would be a rental if he's moved, as he is set to be a free agent after the season ends," Wright wrote.
"His average is first on the team and his seven home runs tie him with (Cedric) Mullins for the team lead. If he is made available, there are several teams who could use another left-handed bat in their lineup. The Red Sox, Giants, Reds and Rangers should all be interested in acquiring him."
O'Hearn is off to a fantastic start to the season, which will certainly build his trade value if the Orioles choose to go that way. He's slashing .304/.279/.576 through 27 games, and he quietly put up OPS+ figures of 122 and 121 in the last two full-length seasons as well.
The obvious problem is that the Orioles might be hesitant to trade with a division rival, though that concern could be mitigated if Baltimore has almost no chance of recovering to make the playoffs. Can the Red Sox afford to wait that long to plug the hole?
