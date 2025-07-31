Red Sox Predicted To Land Diamondbacks Star In 3-Player Deadline Blockbuster
It's decision day for the Boston Red Sox, who still desperately need more pitching.
Wednesday night's trade for ex-St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz was a decent start. But Boston still has to add at least one reliable starter before Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline to give themselves the best shot at making their first playoff appearance since 2021.
The market for controllable starters is proving extremely expensive, as expected. With time running out, it makes sense that the Red Sox could soon turn their attention to the rental market.
Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks is an obvious fit in that case, and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes that's who Boston will go out and get.
On Thursday, Miller predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Kelly for a package including outfielder James Tibbs III, who arrived in the Rafael Devers trade in June, and left-handed pitching prospect Hayden Mullins.
"Though there are quite a few quality multi-year starters on this year's trade block, going the rental route would appear to make the most sense for Boston, which theoretically already has a full rotation and then some in place for next season once Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Patrick Sandoval are healthy again," wrote Miller.
"As such, Boston going shopping in San Diego for Dylan Cease has been a commonly made connection in recent days. However, as a team still right in the thick of a playoff chase, the Padres' asking price is certain to be much steeper than what Arizona would require to part with Merrill Kelly—who is, per usual, just quietly having a substantially better than league-average season."
Kelly is having a fantastic season, posting a 9-6 record, 3.22 ERA, and 3.2 bWAR in 22 starts. Most importantly, he's got 128 2/3 innings pitched, which is more than any Red Sox pitcher behind Garrett Crochet and ranks 16th among all major league hurlers.
There will certainly be lots of teams in on Kelly as the deadline approaches. But Boston's need is great enough to justify overpaying a bit to bring him in. And the price tag of Tibbs and Mullins doesn't really count as an overpay, if that's what it winds up costing.