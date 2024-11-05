Red Sox Predicted To Trade Strikeout Leader, Gold Glover In Blockbuster Trade Package
The winter meetings have officially begun, and that means at any moment, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow could be working on his next scheme.
After an 81-81 season, the Red Sox are starving for a playoff berth. Though there's a solid base of talent for Boston to build its future postseason rosters, there are some obvious flaws as well. The lack of an ace starting pitcher is at the top of that list.
Acquiring an ace is all that matters this winter--and if the decision to extend the $21 million qualifying offer to Nick Pivetta is any indication, starting pitchers are going to cost an arm and a leg on the open market. That could mean a trade is the only way to get what the Red Sox want, but what would they have to give up?
Chris Cotillo of MassLive had a surprising idea for who the Red Sox might surrender in a trade for an ace like Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox. He predicted that ascending starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu would be packaged together in a deal this winter.
"For years, the Sox’ organizational white whale has been a trade for a major big-league addition that didn’t include any of the “Big Three” of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kyle Teel. Now, they’re trying to keep those guys and Kristian Campbell, whose amazing 2024 made him a top prospect," Cotillo said.
"There’s a way to do that, and it’s moving major league pieces for someone like Crochet. A package of Abreu and Crawford (two somewhat proven major league contributors) plus a couple lower-level prospects could entice the White Sox as they try to accelerate their rebuild."
It was a mixed-bag season for Crawford, 28, who led the majors with 16 losses and 34 home runs allowed, but did manage to lead the Red Sox in innings pitched (183 2/3) and strikeouts (175). When he's on, he can dominate lineups and work deep into games, so long as he can keep the ball in the park.
Abreu, meanwhile, had an excellent rookie campaign, though his numbers tailed off in September. His .781 OPS/114 OPS+ were still a strong foundation to build upon for next year, and his Gold Glove Award will last a lifetime, showcasing his well-deserved reputation as a great defender.
In short, moving both of these sturdy contributors would weaken the Red Sox's depth, but depth is arguably something they have enough of. It's time to bring in a superstar on the mound, and perhaps this is the best, most simplistic way to do so.
