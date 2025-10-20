Red Sox Predicted To Land 'True No. 2' To Pair With Garrett Crochet
The possibilities are endless for the Boston Red Sox this offseason, but among many possible objectives, a true top priority may be emerging.
Boston's best move last winter was landing starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to be their No. 1 starter. Crochet was a game-changer, and the Red Sox likely wouldn't have made the playoffs (or won a game in those playoffs) without his Cy Young-caliber efforts.
But the postseason also laid bare the fact that the Red Sox didn't have a tried and true No. 2 starter, as Brayan Bello was removed from his playoff start after 2 1/3 innings and Lucas Giolito's elbow injury left Boston with rookie Connelly Early for an elimination game.
So finding that No. 2 arm will be crucial, but it also won't be easy. However, one insider thinks the Red Sox will get the job done, by hook or by crook.
Insider predicts Red Sox make splashy addition
On Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive predicted that the Red Sox would land their next No. 2 starter, but listed over a half-dozen options that would all represent different upsides and risks if they were plugged into that spot.
"The Red Sox enter the winter with a true ace in Crochet, a mid-rotation guy in Bello — and a bunch of darts that may or may not hit bullseyes in the future. It’ll be much easier for the Red Sox to figure out that puzzle with a true No. 2 in place," Cotillo wrote.
"The prediction here is that for the second straight winter, Breslow does some high-end shopping when it comes to the rotation. ... The Red Sox need someone like (Joe) Ryan, (Dylan) Cease, (Michael) King or (MacKenzie) Gore to pitch Game 2 of a postseason series next fall. Breslow knows that and will likely act accordingly."
Cotillo also postulated that the Red Sox's qualifying offer results with Giolito might impact whether or not they go with a free agency-heavy approach or a trade-heavy approach, which is interesting to conceptualize.
Ryan was the apple of the Red Sox's eye at the trade deadline, and Gore now pitches for a team headed by former Red Sox assistant general manager Paul Toboni, which could make a deal come together based on familiarity.
But Cease, if you're asking this author's opinion, should be the Red Sox's top target. He's the only pitcher in baseball to post at least 200 strikeouts in each of the last five seasons. Plus, all he'll cost is money, and after a down year, they might even get him at a discount.
