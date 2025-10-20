Red Sox Trade Idea Lands Astros' World Series Champion, Gold Glover
The Boston Red Sox aren't entering this offseason short on projected needs.
A No. 2 starter seems like most folks' top agenda item, but the Red Sox also have Alex Bregman slated to enter free agency, and they're already short on right-handed power as it is. They also haven't had a reliable second baseman in a decade.
That's a lot to juggle, but if the Red Sox are going to hit the trade market at any point this winter, one baseball writer believes there's a target out there that could solve multiple issues in one go.
Red Sox-Mauricio Dubón idea
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named his "most likely trade target" for every team, and for the Red Sox, he chose Houston Astros utility man Mauricio Dubón, a member of the 2022 World Series team and 2023 utility Gold Glove Award winner.
"Alex Bregman has already exercised his opt-out while Trevor Story's decision is still pending. Even if Story returns, though, Boston's 2026 infield is looking a bit over-dependent on the likes of Kristian Campbell, Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer returning from injury/ineffectiveness in 2025," Miller wrote.
"Adding an 'anywhere' infielder should be in the plans. Meanwhile, Houston has arguably too many infielders now that Carlos Correa is back in the fold, so getting Dubón could be the way for Boston to go."
Dubón is one of those players you appreciate the most when you watch them night in, night out. He can play absolutely anywhere, giving a team ultimate roster flexibility (which Alex Cora loves, mind you), and although his OPS has started with a six each of the last two years, he has good bat-to-ball skills.
The premise that Dubón should be the Red Sox's top trade target, if that's what Miller is implying, is somewhat hurtful to those who think Boston should be on the prowl for something major, like a trade for an All-Star starting pitcher in the vein of Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan.
But should Boston fans complain if Dubón ends up playing his home games at Fenway Park next season? Not in the slightest.
