Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For Projected $172 Million Star
Free agency will kick off across Major League Baseball in the very near future.
The World Series is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Dodgers currently hold a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees. Once the World Series ends, it officially will signal an end to the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Soon after that, free agency will kick off and the trade market will heat up.
It's still too early to truly know what will happen in free agency, but it seems like the Boston Red Sox are planning on being aggressive this winter. The Red Sox need a new frontline starter and Atlanta Braves star Max Fried seems like a logical option and has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions.
While this is the case, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicted that the Red Sox ultimately will lose the bidding war for his services to the Braves.
"The Boston Red Sox have been linked as a potential landing spot for some of the best (Major League Baseball) free agents this offseason, but nothing we’ve seen in recent years suggests the Fenway Sports Group is willing to spend," Johnson said. "Plus, with the (New York Mets) in on some of the other top players in our MLB free agency predictions, there’s a path open for Max Fried to re-sign with the Atlanta Braves.
"While the bidding war might get a little uncomfortable, Fried proved his worth to the Braves organization this past season, and the franchise is likely to reward him with a new deal. Max Fried contract prediction: six years, $172 million."
Fried would be a perfect fit for the Red Sox and already has a connection to Boston in former high school teammate Lucas Giolito. But will the Red Sox be able to get a deal done?
