Red Sox Urged To Avoid Projected $200 Million Star By Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox have a few clear holes on the roster and because of this speculation already has picked up in a major way about who the team could bring in.
Boston needs to add one or two right-handed bats this winter. Even if the Red Sox were to reunite with Tyler O'Neill in free agency, they still would need to add one more righty into the mix. There will be a handful of solid right-handers available this winter, and one player who has been floated as an option is Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman.
He will be one of the best players available this winter, and it has even been hinted that he could move to second base as a way to open his market up even further.
Bregman is a good player, but that is a high price to pay for someone who will be 31 years old before the 2025 season kicks off.
Because of this, former Red Sox fan-favorite Will Middlebrooks urged the team to avoid signing him on NESN's "Sox Talk With Will Middlebrooks."
“The only thing is Bregman looking for $200 million?” Middlebrooks said. “He’s (about to be) 31 years old, how are you going to pay this guy? It’s not my money. I get that. It’s not Craig Breslow’s money. It’s beyond that. But do you really want to sign one of those contracts where you’re eating the last three years of it? The year 37, 38, 39 of how old he is in that contract, what are you really getting from him? Is he going to be a good third baseman at that point when you have nowhere else to put him? No.
“Depending on the deal, I would love Bregman. I wouldn’t want to overpay and overextend on years when you’re going to be eating the back end of that.”
Bregman certainly will be someone to watch closely over the next few months.
