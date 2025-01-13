Red Sox Predicted To Lose Free-Agent Bidding War For $66 Million All-Star To Angels
The Boston Red Sox are among the many teams around Major League Baseball still hoping to revamp their bullpens this winter.
Following a 2024 season in which their bullpen collapsed in the second half and kept them out of the playoffs, the Red Sox have some tweaks to make if they want to avoid a similar fate in 2025. But every contending team wants a dominant bullpen, so they won't necessarily have their pick of the litter.
The unquestioned top free-agent reliever at this point is Tanner Scott. The 30-year-old put up a 1.75 ERA this past season in 72 innings pitched for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.
The Red Sox are reportedly "involved" in the Scott sweepstakes, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. But one MLB analyst predicted that a surprise team would steal the hard-throwing lefty from under Boston's noses in the coming days.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller chose the Los Angeles Angels as the team most likely to land Scott, who is projected for a four-year, $66 million contract by Spotrac.
"The Angels might be the ones to get it done," Miller wrote.
"They'll eventually be getting Robert Stephenson back from Tommy John surgery, but aside from him and Ben Joyce, there's not much in that bullpen. And while they presently have an estimated payroll of $186M, they should have a decent amount of spending room left in that big-market budget."
Scott has been one of the game's most dominant relievers over the last two years, racking up 7.6 bWAR over 150 innings. He'd make a great addition to any staff, but the Angels might be one of the most perplexing possible destinations, since they're coming off a last-place finish.
However, the Angels are always prone to zig when the entire world thinks they should zag. They've refused to enter a rebuild for over a decade despite winning zero playoff games since 2009. Who's to say they won't outbid the Red Sox for Scott even though they probably shouldn't?
More MLB: Red Sox 'Likely' To Pursue Extensions For These 3 Young Stars, Per Insider