Red Sox Predicted To Lose World Series Hero For Alex Bregman
If the Boston Red Sox are going to ink Alex Bregman to a long-term extension, speculation has already picked up about how the club could lose other pieces.
This isn't a necessity. The Red Sox got a lot of money off of the books by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Realistically, the Red Sox could sign anyone and still afford to pay Bregman. But, FanSided's Zachary Rotman made a list of four players who could be on the way out of town if Boston gives Bregman a new deal. One, was starter Walker Buehler.
"No. 2) Walker Buehler, starting pitcher," Rotman said. "Most of Boston's offseason moves have aged tremendously, but the Walker Buehler signing has not. Buehler inked a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston, which has a $25 million mutual option for 2026. There was reason to believe that if he carried his postseason momentum into the 2025 campaign, the Red Sox would be willing to pick up their end of the mutual option. His struggles this year make it almost certain that the team will look to let him walk in free agency.
"Buehler has a 6.12 ERA in 16 starts and 78 innings of work, and the advanced metrics don't suggest he's gotten all that unlucky. The Red Sox can get better and cheaper production by rejecting the mutual option and letting Buehler walk."
Boston doesn't need to get rid of anyone to sign Bregman. The Red Sox have plenty of cash. Buehler hasn't had the season he has wanted to have, but he has World Series success under his belt and can still help Boston. No reason to give up on him, even if the Red Sox give Bregman an extension.