Why Red Sox Are Leader In Clubhouse To Sign Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox would be wise to get a deal done with third baseman Alex Bregman in the very near future.

With Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber off the market, Boston’s options to bolster the middle of the order are starting to dwindle a tad. Now, there are options still out there, led by Bregman. The fit was perfect in 2025 and there isn't an option that fits the organization better right now. Outside of Bregman, there are stars available, like Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette, who certainly could help. But again, Bregman remains that guy who fits the organization the best right now, especially after already finding success in Boston in 2025.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But will the Red Sox find a way to retain the third baseman? There are other teams out there that have shown interest in Bregman. The Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers are two teams that have reportedly shown varying levels of interest. Reports surfaced that Bregman's camp showed interest in the Seattle Mariners as well.

The Red Sox need to act quickly

On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi weighed in on the Bregman sweepstakes and made it clear that despite interest elsewhere, the Red Sox remain the team that is Bregman's "best chance" at getting the long-term, lucrative deal that he wants.

"From what sources around the industry are saying, (Bregman) probably still has the best chance to get (the type of deal he’s looking for) in Boston," Morosi said. "The question, of course, remains who else is going to be in there to potentially bid up the price? Jorge Polanco going to the Mets, that is the type of deal David Stearns is comfortable signing.

"A one- or a two-year deal...I find it hard to believe the Mets would do the same thing with Alex Bregman. Similarly, there has been some interest in Bregman from the Philadelphia Phillies. But that was somewhat contingent on being a fallback if they did not get (Kyle Schwarber)...The Boston Red Sox, to me, still the clearest and best option of all for Alex Bregman."

With Rafael Devers no longer with the organization and Boston landing two starting pitchers via trades, the organization should have plenty of money its disposal. With no free agent splashes as well under the team's belt, there's really no reason to not be able to afford Bregman.

If Boston wants Bregman, arguably the club should get a deal done, the same way that the Phillies retained Schwarber. Philadelphia wanted its guy and got aggressive to make sure another team didn't get him. Boston should do the same before the price lowers enough that another team swoops in and nabs him.

More MLB: Red Sox, Yankees Have Edge For Michael King Over Orioles (Report)