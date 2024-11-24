Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Urged To Sign All-Star With Combined $45M Duo Predicted To Leave

Boston will need to add some more firepower

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox clearly have been one of the most talked-about teams in Major League Baseball this offseason already.

Boston has said all of the right things. The Red Sox want to add top-tier talent and contend for the top spot in the American League East in 2025. Boston knows that it needs to be active in free agency in order to do so and already has spoken to multiple stars, including Blake Snell and Juan Soto.

The Red Sox have multiple holes and will need to also address the bullpen this winter. Because of this, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam urged the team to sign All-Star reliever Tanner Scott with Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin predicted to leave.

"Kenley Jansen isn’t coming back, and Chris Martin is a free agent, likely looking to pitch closer to his Texas home in his final season," McAdam said. "As it stands, the Red Sox bullpen consists of Liam Hendriks (five innings pitched combined for the last seasons), Justin Slaten (44 career major league appearances) and....plenty of question marks. There are rehabbing veterans (Garrett Whitlock) and some intriguing options (Zack Kelly, Luis Guerrero) but precious little in the way of proven, dependable arms.

"Free agency offers some solutions, led by Tanner Scott, who would check three boxes at once: 1) lefthanded, 2) swing-and-miss stuff, and 3) proven closing ability. He’ll cost, of course, but the Red Sox have payroll flexibility — or so they keep telling us. Scott will require a lengthy commitment — four years at $15 million or so AAV is the consensus — but would be worth the expense. Even then, however, the Red Sox would need more."

Scott earned his first All-Star nod in 2024 while logging a 1.75 ERA across 72 outings for the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. Jansen and Martin were great for Boston, but unfortunately both could end up leaving. If they leave, that will free up some funds as Jansen signed a two-year, $32 million deal and Martin signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal. Maybe Boston could use those funds to land the All-Star.

