Red Sox Predicted To Outlast Mets In Bidding War For $255 Million Superstar
Just a short time ago, it would have been unfathomable that the Boston Red Sox could outspend the New York Mets in free agency.
While the Red Sox were pinching pennies the last few years, the Mets were spending on anything they could imagine. Even when they went through a momentary rebuild, New York ate salary so they could get better prospects back for their veteran players in trades.
This winter, though, the Red Sox appear to be throwing down the gauntlet. They're in on most of the same free agents the Mets are, and they don't seem to be looking for bargain-bin deals. And that's a good thing, because they have some obvious holes to address.
The top objective for Boston, aside from luring Juan Soto to Fenway Park, is to find an ace starting pitcher. Those tend to be expensive, and the most expensive of them all is likely to be Corbin Burnes, who is projected for a $255.5 million deal according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
David Lennon of Newsday believes that Burnes and the Red Sox are a perfect match, and he recently predicted that Boston would be willing to go farther to sign the four-time All-Star righty than the Mets would.
"As badly as the Mets need to rebuild their rotation, president of baseball operations David Stearns doesn’t seem eager for a reunion with the former Brewers ace, and the recent signing of Frankie Montas could suggest another mid-tier retooling in Flushing," Lennon said.
"Skip to the next big-market team desperate for a starter... Prediction: Boston Red Sox."
Burnes, 30, had a 2.92 ERA in 194 2/3 innings this season, which could have easily been the difference for the Red Sox in making the playoffs versus missing out. They need a workhorse, and the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner is the textbook definition of one.
It's only one prediction, so Sox fans shouldn't start buying Burnes jerseys just yet. But for now, it's nice to experience an offseason where anything feels possible.
