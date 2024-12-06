Red Sox Predicted To Pursue Blockbuster For Struggling $47.5M World Series Champ
The Boston Red Sox aren't just a team to watch in Major League Baseball free agency, but on the trade market as well.
It's widely known that the Red Sox are seeking starting pitching upgrades, and they've had several meetings/shown interest in all of the top names on the market this winter. However, they've also got the farm system to acquire anybody already under contract if they want them badly enough.
Last winter, the Red Sox were constantly linked to lefty starter Jordan Montgomery, who had just won a World Series and spent most of his offseason living in Boston. But the Red Sox never made the offer he wanted, and Montgomery wound up signing a pillow contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After a dreadful season, Montgomery opted in for the second year of his $47.5 million Diamondbacks contract. But after Arizona owner Ken Kendrick blasted Montgomery, calling him a "horrible" signing, there's a strong chance the lefty could be traded elsewhere.
Could the Red Sox be that destination? Miles Houston of Fansided believes so, predicting that Montgomery would be one of the starting pitchers Boston would pursue in trade talks this winter.
:"While (his) stat line might rightfully turn some heads away from Montgomery, it is clear that he needs a move away from Arizona. With an entire offseason ahead, Montgomery could have a significant bounce back in 2025," Houston said.
"While Montgomery may not be an elite option, a trade for the southpaw would make sense, as Boston was heavily in on him before he ultimately signed with the Diamondbacks last offseason. Montgomery has also shown the ability to be a top-of-the-line starter, and with his prior postseason success, he may be a tempting piece for Breslow to go after."
Montgomery, 31, had a horrific 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances, and his season was at least partially derailed by the fact that he didn't have a Spring Training until mid-March. He's still just a year removed from a 3.20 ERA over nearly 190 innings, followed by a 2.90 ERA in the 2023 playoffs.
There's no denying Montgomery could use a change of scenery, and since the Red Sox have no lefties, it would make sense for them to take a chance on him.
But could the two sides come to an agreement that either allows Boston to keep its top prospects or sheds some of the gaudy $22.5 million salary? The devil is always in the details.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Target $108M Superstar In Blockbuster Trade With Mariners