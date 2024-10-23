Red Sox Trade Involving $4 Million All-Star Only Makes Sense In One Scenario
The Boston Red Sox seem to be building something special.
Boston hasn't been to the playoffs in a few years and has avoided making large investments in the franchise in free agency. It seems like the biggest reason for this has been the fact that the Red Sox have been building up their farm system and young core at the big league level.
The Red Sox have opted for internal candidates and took a big step forward in 2024. Boston finished with an 81-81 record but was in the mix for a playoff spot right up until the end of the campaign. The Red Sox seem to be right on the doorstep of contention in the American League.
Boston has one of the best young cores in baseball, led by Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Wilyer Abreu, Triston Casas, and Ceddanne Rafaela, among others. The Red Sox are trending in the right direction, but there has been speculation about trades involving some of the team's young players.
One player whose name has popped up is Duran. The 28-year-old earned his first All-Star nod in 2024 and is projected to earn just over $4 million in 2025. Duran won't be a free agent until 2029. He has shown that he can be a superstar for the Red Sox for years to come and a trade shouldn't be considered unless the team can find comparable value in the starting rotation.
Boston needs a starter, and some have wondered if a trade could be a possibility. The Red Sox likely will need to trade at least one left-handed offensive player this winter, but it shouldn't be Duran unless they could get a clear-cut ace who also is on a cheap deal for years to come. Players like Garrett Crochet or Logan Gilbert spring to mind.
The Red Sox shouldn't consider a deal involving Duran unless they could a clear No. 1 starter. He has become that valuable to the Red Sox.
