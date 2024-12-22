Red Sox Predicted To 'Revisit' Blockbuster Trade Talks Involving Mariners Ace
The most commonly discussed trade possibility for the Boston Red Sox might have a new outlook.
A deal with the Seattle Mariners centered around three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo and Boston first baseman Triston Casas has been floated countless times by dozens of publications this winter. But it's never quite made sense for either team.
Seattle doesn't necessarily need a new first baseman, since they have Luke Raley as an option for the position, but it's an easy spot to fit a big bat, many of which are leaving the market. If Seattle strikes out on Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, neither of whom they seem to be closely linked to, then their best option to improve the offense may be Casas.
As the first base market grows thin, Cody Williams of FanSided theorized that the Red Sox could be gaining leverage to ask for more than Castillo in trade talks with the Mariners--specifically mentioning Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo as hypothetical trade targets.
"It's getting at least close to the point of desperation for the Mariners in their search for more offensive firepower," Williams said. 'That could work to the Red Sox' benefit if Craig Breslow is willing and able to capitalize on it."
"For as good as Castillo would be as a No. 2, Casas should always have been in talks for a higher return. In fact, one report indicated that Breslow recognized this, looking ateither Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller— but Seattle turned that down. Perhaps that's something that could be revisited and, with how the market is shaking out, be of more interest to the Mariners."
Both Miller and Woo had ERAs under three last season, while Castillo's sat at 3.64. They're both under team control for at least four more years (Woo for five), and though they don't have the track record of Castillo, they could both be future number-one starters.
Miller or Woo for Casas always made the most sense for both sides from a timeline standpoint. Neither of these teams is in full-on win-now mode, but both hope to be contenders for many years to come. Both teams have impressive youth that's heavily concentrated in specific roster areas, so this sort of trade would theoretically benefit both sides.
Where the Red Sox run into trouble is positional value. Controllable starting pitching has become a priceless commodity, as Boston found out when dealing four top prospects for Garrett Crochet. And Casas, as a first baseman, has to be an elite hitter to provide value at the first base position.
Anything is possible at this still-early stage of the offseason. If the Mariners continue striking out on big bats, they could make parting with Casas worth the Red Sox's while.
More MLB: Are Dominoes Falling For Red Sox To Sign Former Astros $100 Million Superstar?