Red Sox Predicted To Sell, 'Nuclear' 7-Time All-Star Loosely Linked To Tigers
As the Boston Red Sox mull their buy/sell decision, it's interesting to glean what reporters in other markets are saying about their 2025 prospects.
The Detroit Tigers have been the class of the American League this season, and they swept Boston out of town during an excruciating series in May. If the Red Sox were to become sellers, the Tigers would be an obvious candidate to take some players off their hands as slam-dunk buyers.
Lynn Henning of the Detroit News sees one Red Sox player in particular as a clear fit for the team he covers.
On Thursday, Henning predicted that the 43-45 Red Sox would pull the plug on their season by trading away veterans at the Jul. 31 deadline.
"The Red Sox will ultimately – bet on it – decide to sell. And they have personnel the Tigers would happily add," Henning wrote.
Then, Henning urged the Tigers to pursue seven-time All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who has been lights-out after signing a one-year contract in Boston this offseason.
"Chapman is a 100-mph fire-thrower who would bring the Tigers a nuclear arm at the bullpen’s back end that can strike out batters... Hard, hard stuff is still the toughest to hit and the Tigers cry for that kind of bat-busting reliever in those closing innings who can wrap up a marvelous comeback victory akin to what Detroit forged Wednesday only to blow in those final frames."
Chapman entered play on Friday with a 1.29 ERA, 51 strikeouts in 35 innings, and 15 saves in 16 chances. At age 37, he's as good as he's ever been, and the Tigers, who have a great farm system, might be willing to part ways with a premium prospect to get him.
The Tigers were also closely linked to Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman last winter, but Henning predicted that the Red Sox would not trade Bregman away, with a contract extension as his most likely scenario.
Will Chapman remain in Boston past the end of the month? It's just one of many questions lurking over the Red Sox's shoulders.