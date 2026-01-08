Red Sox Can't Afford To Ignore AL Rival Lurking For Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox are continuing their dangerous game with star third baseman Alex Bregman.

The good news this week, from the perspectives of those hoping for a return, was that the Red Sox were confirmed to have made an "aggressive" offer by insiders Buster Olney of ESPN and Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. But the longer this thing drags out, the more opportunity there will be for other parties to swoop in.

That's why Boston can't afford to ignore the threat of the team that probably finished as the runner-up for Bregman last winter: the Detroit Tigers.

MLB insider: Tigers not out of the picture for Bregman

In a scenario that would represent an odd role reversal, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand speculated that the Detroit Tigers, who have been passive in Bregman's market this year after offering him the most money of any suitor last year, could get back into the mix if the All-Star expressed a willingness to take a short-term deal.

"If Bregman pivots from a long-term deal once again, could that bring other teams into the picture?" wrote Feinsand. "The Tigers, who took a run at Bregman last winter, have retained interest in him, though they haven’t shown any indication that they would be willing to make the type of offer they did last year."

Last winter, the Red Sox were the ones unwilling to give Bregman more than three years, but the $40 million average annual value they offered, plus the ability to opt out after years one and two, carried the day over Detroit's six-year, $171.5 million offer.

Entering his age-32 season, Bregman is reportedly looking for a long-term home this time around. It wouldn't seem palatable to accept something for less than five years, but even with that being said, uncertainty doesn't work in the Red Sox's favor at this stage.

It would appear that the Red Sox are waiting for Bregman to make the next move. It's a strategy that could save them some money on top of whatever they've already offered, but it leaves the door open for the Tigers to come into the picture from left field.

