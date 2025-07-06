Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Send Lefty Pitching Tandem To All-Star Game, With Two Snubs

Who's in and who's out?

Jun 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches during the first against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In an up-and-down season, the Boston Red Sox can certainly use the upcoming All-Star break as a chance to catch their breaths.

It won't be a break for the entire roster, though. The Red Sox will have at least one representative at the Midsummer Classic on Jul. 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. But will it be only one?

The Red Sox have experienced that particular humiliation recently--in 2023, when only closer Kenley Jansen joined the American League roster. Last season, they sent three (Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Tanner Houck), but none of that trio will be back, for wildly different reasons.

However, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller projected the full AL roster on Saturday, and he tabbed the Red Sox to send two representatives--ace Garrett Crochet, and closer Aroldis Chapman.

"It sure does look like Aroldis Chapman needs to make what will be the eighth ASG appearance of his career," Miller wrote of the latter. "The 37-year-old is still pumping absurd gas, with a 1.29 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13.1 K/9. Both the ERA and WHIP would be career bests if maintained through the second half."

Meanwhile, the Red Sox had two other players who Miller deemed as worthy of consideration, but ultimately classified them as "Next men up/heartbreak hotel." They were third baseman Alex Bregman, who has been injured since late May, and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Jun. 15, was listed in the same category as a National League designated hitter.

Crochet has a 2.34 ERA and leads the majors in innings pitched (115), strikeouts (144), and is tied for the lead in starts (18). He's going to get in unless he gives up a zillion runs in his last two starts of the first half. Chapman seems like a near-lock at this point as well.

Smart money here is on Miller's projections holding steady, but one never knows until the cards are laid out.

