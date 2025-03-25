Red Sox Predicted To Swap Wilyer Abreu, 3 Others For Marlins Ace Sandy Alcantara
The Boston Red Sox, as far as anyone can tell, are all-in on the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Though that shouldn't be a revolutionary idea, it has decidedly not been the case for the last three seasons. Boston had been hesitant to spend top dollar while cultivating a strong farm system, but now that the farm system is bearing fruit, the Red Sox are also back up over the luxury tax.
Now, the question becomes whether or not Boston will be willing to further exceed that luxury tax threshold to take on another star or two that can help them compete for a World Series this season. And if they do make a major trade, it's likely to be for a standout pitcher.
That's where Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara may enter the picture. Returning from Tommy John surgery on Opening Day, Alcantara is three years removed from a Cy Young Award and is likely to be the best pitcher traded during the season.
On Tuesday, former MLB general manager and current insider for The Athletic Jim Bowden predicted that the Red Sox would trade for Alcantara during the 2025 season, sending a four-player package to the Marlins that includes starting right fielder Wilyer Abreu and three very promising prospects.
"The Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara to the Red Sox for right fielder Wilyer Abreu and a prospect package of righty Luis Perales, infielder Franklin Arias and righty Juan Valera," Bowden wrote.
Not only is Abreu a returning Gold Glover, but all three of the prospects Bowden names have immense upside. Perales became the best pitcher in the system throughout the past two years, Arias could be a future Gold Glove shortstop, and Valera throws 100 miles per hour at age 18.
However, the price could all be worth paying to get Alcantara, who is under contract through 2026 with a club option for 2027. He'd add an extra $17.1 million to the 2025 payroll if they got him now, but this trade likely wouldn't happen until the summer, when half of the bill would be paid already.
Pairing Alcantara with Garrett Crochet at the top of the rotation would make the Red Sox very legitimate World Series threats. But would it be worth mortgaging the top of their farm system?
