Red Sox Predicted To Trade For $34 Million Brewers Slugger Amid 1B Uncertainty
It has now been two weeks since Triston Casas' season-ending injury, and the Boston Red Sox's search for a new first baseman has already taken several twists and turns.
Rafael Devers famously bristled at the notion of switching positions. Romy González got hurt. Nick Sogard has hit reasonably well, albeit with no power, but made silly mistakes on defense and the basepaths on Friday night.
It seems as though the Red Sox's latest plan is to try standout rookie Kristian Campbell at first, which would clear a path for top prospect Marcelo Mayer to take over at second base. But it's only been one day of Campbell taking reps at first pregame, so it's too early to tell whether that plan will stick.
In the meantime, one baseball writer believes Boston will still go out and find a new first baseman on the trade market,
On Wednesday, TJ French of Athlon predicted that the Red Sox would acquire Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers in a two-for-one package for González and top right-handed pitching prospect Luis Perales.
"Hoskins has proven over multiple seasons that he can put together collective efforts to hit near or above 30 home runs on a consistent basis. He's off to another solid start in 2025, hitting .270 (now .286) with four (now five) home runs," French wrote.
The trade market has been heavily skewed towards the sellers in recent years, so it makes sense that the Red Sox would have to give up a tantalizing talent like Perales to land Hoskins. The 32-year-old slugger, who is in the last season of a two-year, $34 million deal, has averaged 35 homers per 162 games in his career.
Having a proven veteran slugger on an expiring contract could provide the Red Sox with some welcomed flexibility. But if the Brewers aren't in a selling mood, which it's still too early to project they will be, then the deal is almost certainly off.
