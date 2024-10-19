Red Sox Predicted To Trade For Former No. 35 Overall Pick, $3.5 Million All-Star
As the Boston Red Sox seek a right-handed power bat, don’t be surprised if they ring up the Oakland Athletics.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will no doubt be monitoring the free agent market for guys like Teoscar Hernández who can provide the Red Sox with some righty pop, but Breslow should be open to trades, as well.
NESN’s Tim Crowley recently indicated that Breslow could make a move for Athletics superstar Brent Rooker, who is coming off an All-Star season but is still under contract for $3.5 million in 2025, a tiny number compared to his baseball value.
“Alex Cora and Craig Breslow want the Red Sox to play to their home ballpark and benefit from right-handed power bats at Fenway Park,” Crowley said.
“Trevor Story missed the majority of the 2024 season, leaving Tyler O'Neill, Ceddanne Rafaela and Connor Wong as the only consistent right-handed hitters in the lineup.”
“O’Neill did pop 31 home runs before heading to free agency. The current and future variations of the Red Sox lineups are left-handed dominant, so Boston needs a right-handed thumper to break that up.”
“The Red Sox can be versatile moving players in spots and ultimately making future roster decisions this winter. Designated hitter appears to be a prime spot to place right-handed power. An O'Neill reunion would be a start. On the free agent market, Marcell Ozuna and Teoscar Hernández seem logical. What about trading for Oakland (for now) Athletics All-Star Brent Rooker, who can find a home defensively as well?”
Rooker would be a good fit anywhere, so it’s likely that his suitors will be plentiful. There’s no reason why Breslow shouldn’t prepare an offer, though, just as Breslow should be ready to deal for any of the market’s right-handed sluggers this winter.
