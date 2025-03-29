Red Sox Predicted To Trade Slow-Starting Slugger To Mariners By 2025 Deadline
Entering the 2025 season, the Boston Red Sox knew they were headed for a logjam.
This was a Red Sox team that had a strong offense in 2024, but knew the best was yet to come. Top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell will all make their mark at some point this season, with the latter already in the everyday starting lineup.
Trade speculation has been so rampant across the Red Sox roster since the start of the offseason that it's almost grown tiresome. But as long as there appear to be too many good hitters to fit them all into the lineup, that speculation will continue.
First baseman Triston Casas saw his name come up far more often than he might have liked this winter, though he always handled it with class. He made it through the offseason as a member of the Red Sox, but will he make it through the regular season?
FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner doesn't believe so. Kavner predicted Friday that Casas would be traded to the Seattle Mariners at some point during the 2025 campaign.
"The Mariners finally deal from their pitching excess in an effort to add some much-needed pop," Kavner wrote.
Casas, 25, is 0-for-8 so far this season, but the Red Sox have no reason yet to press the panic button. He's got a career 122 OPS+, but the bigger question has been whether he can stay healthy, as he missed almost 100 games in 2024 with a rib fracture.
The Mariners are a pitching factory, and constantly needs more bats. They've been a frequently-rumored trade partner for the Red Sox, but so far, an explosive move involving a Seattle arm and a Boston bat has yet to materialize.
Will Kavner's prognostication become a reality by the July trade deadline? A lot of factors can impact that decision between now and then.
