Red Sox's Pursuit Of $140 Million Superstar Could Necessitate Triston Casas Trade
The Boston Red Sox could be the wild card of this Major League Baseball offseason.
Though they haven't operated like a typical big-market team the last few winters, the Red Sox certainly have chips to move. They are well under the luxury tax threshold and also have a surplus of young offensive talent, making them obvious blockbuster trade candidates.
Because the Red Sox lineup was far too dependent on left-handed hitters, the search for free-agent bats will likely focus on powerful righties. That could create a scenario where the only way to add the offense the Red Sox need is to trade away one of the most promising players on the roster.
On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic discussed a scenario in which it might make sense for the Red Sox to sign longtime New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso--and trade their own first baseman, 24-year-old slugger Triston Casas.
"Alonso’s 34 homers were the fewest he’d hit since the shortened 2020 season but still would rank more than any player on the 2024 Red Sox — Tyler O’Neill led the club with 31," McCaffrey said.
"Though Alonso has immense power and has been consistent in producing that power since debuting in 2019, he’s limited to first base and is not a great defender. In adding him, the Red Sox would either have to platoon him at first with Triston Casas, which doesn’t seem like a fit Alonso would like, or trade Casas, and in turn lose power from their lineup."
Alonso at his peak has had more success than Casas at the plate, but the upside for Casas feels just as high at this point in their respective careers. Casas' 2024 season was derailed by a rib fracture, but in 2023, the young first baseman was a top-five hitter in baseball after the All-Star break by OPS.
If Casas is the asking price for the Red Sox to acquire a young, controllable ace in the starting rotation (i.e. the Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet), then it certainly makes sense to replace him with a slugger like Alonso. But the simpler option is to keep Casas and spend Alonso's money on pitching in free agency.
McCaffrey was in no way saying a deal was close, and at this point, it feels far from likely. But if the Red Sox decide to really shake things up, Alonso could be a tremendous fit in the middle of the Boston order.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To 'Impact' $69 Million Dodgers Superstar By Insider