Red Sox Projected $27 Million ‘High-Risk’ Vet Could Be Leaving Boston
At least one Boston Red Sox fan-favorite could be on the way out of town this winter.
The Red Sox have tough decisions to make. Luckily, Boston doesn’t have too many free agents to worry about this winter but there will be at least one that could be sad for Red Sox fans.
Veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has been with the team since 2020 and has been everything the team could’ve hoped for. He has shown some electric stuff but also has struggled at times. He’s been durable and has been able to stay on the mound for the most part, and very much has been worth the deal.
Pivetta will be a free agent this winter, though, and could be on his way out of town. The veteran is projected to get a deal worth $27 million over two years. That would be affordable for Boston and should be considered, but the Red Sox also will be looking to hopefully bring in a frontline starter as well.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer took a look at the best upcoming free agent starters and had Pivetta in his “honorary mention” category and called him “high-risk, high-reward.”
“The good news? Pivetta misses a ton of bats, as he averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four-and-a-half seasons with Boston,” Rymer said. “The bad news? He's a superspreader of home runs who's given up 175 of 'em in eight seasons. He's a high-risk, high-reward project.”
He hit the nail on the head with Pivetta. When he’s on his game, he can be dominant. But there also are times when he gets hit hard. He’s someone who should be on the Red Sox’s radar, but if they can land a No. 1 or No. 2 in free agency or through a trade, maybe it would make sense to let Pivetta walk.
More MLB: Red Sox Reunion With $2 Million All-Star Could Work For Boston