Red Sox Reunion With $2 Million All-Star Could Work For Boston
It's clear that the Boston Red Sox will be looking to add some right-handed power this winter.
The most talked about option for the Red Sox since Boston was knocked out of playoff contention has been Tyler O'Neill. He shined with Boston during the 2024 season and launched 31 home runs. It could make a ton of sense to bring him back. But, even if they do, Boston should be in the mix for at least one other righty.
Whether or not the Red Sox sign O'Neill, Boston should bring two righties into the mix this offseason through free agency or the trade market. A potential starter like O'Neill or Teoscar Hernández should be a priority. On top of that, Boston should add a depth piece and a reunion with Adam Duvall could make a lot of sense.
The one-time All-Star spent the 2023 season with Boston and was great. He appeared in 92 games and clubbed 21 home runs and drove in 58 RBIs. Duvall had a rough 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves, so he will be cheap this winter and is projected to get a $2 million deal.
Boston has an important offseason ahead of it that could include many changes. It even could involve trading from Boston's outfielders. Adding a righty like O'Neill to the mix to be a depth piece could help. He doesn't need to be an everyday player for Boston, but he could be someone to help in the outfield or as designated hitter.
The Red Sox need righties, and Duvall already has had success in Boston. Why not reunite?
