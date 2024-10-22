Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Projected $60 Million Stud Predicted To Be Solution For Mets

The Red Sox have a handful of players hitting free agency this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Mets hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that free agency is quickly approaching, there will be plenty of rumors over the next few weeks across Major League Baseball.

The World Series is just about to kick off, and either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees will end up coming away victorious. Once the World Series ends, there will be a little bit of a break, but then free agency will kick off and it will be a frenzy across the league this winter.

There will be plenty of players on the move, including likely multiple members of the Boston Red Sox. One player who will be a free agent and could end up playing elsewhere this winter is veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta is 31 years old and has a career 4.76 ERA across 223 total games -- including 178 starts. He has been with the Red Sox since 2020 after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. It wouldn't be too shocking to see the Red Sox let him walk because of the fact that they are right-handed heavy in the starting rotation.

There surely will be plenty of suitors for Pivetta this winter, and he's projected to get a four-year, $60 million deal, according to Spotrac.

One team that was floated as a possible landing spot for him is the New York Mets by ESPN's David Schoenfield.

"Look, a conservative prediction has (Juan Soto) returning to the New York Yankees, although that's hardly a slam dunk," Schoenfield said. "Let's go with the Mets re-signing Alonso -- which I think is reasonable, as there's unlikely to be a robust, nine-figure market for a player of his skills and age -- plus Manaea. President of baseball operations David Stearns knows he needs to infuse young players into the lineup, so I think he keeps the prospects.

"He'll have to add some bullpen arms, and I could see another free-agent starter, whether it's (José Quintana) or (Luis Severino), or somebody else on that level, like Yusei Kikuchi or Nick Pivetta."

New York could afford anyone it wants. Could it land Pivetta?

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Urges Boston To Keep $90 Million Key Piece

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News