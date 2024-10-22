Red Sox Projected $60 Million Stud Predicted To Be Solution For Mets
Now that free agency is quickly approaching, there will be plenty of rumors over the next few weeks across Major League Baseball.
The World Series is just about to kick off, and either the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees will end up coming away victorious. Once the World Series ends, there will be a little bit of a break, but then free agency will kick off and it will be a frenzy across the league this winter.
There will be plenty of players on the move, including likely multiple members of the Boston Red Sox. One player who will be a free agent and could end up playing elsewhere this winter is veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.
Pivetta is 31 years old and has a career 4.76 ERA across 223 total games -- including 178 starts. He has been with the Red Sox since 2020 after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. It wouldn't be too shocking to see the Red Sox let him walk because of the fact that they are right-handed heavy in the starting rotation.
There surely will be plenty of suitors for Pivetta this winter, and he's projected to get a four-year, $60 million deal, according to Spotrac.
One team that was floated as a possible landing spot for him is the New York Mets by ESPN's David Schoenfield.
"Look, a conservative prediction has (Juan Soto) returning to the New York Yankees, although that's hardly a slam dunk," Schoenfield said. "Let's go with the Mets re-signing Alonso -- which I think is reasonable, as there's unlikely to be a robust, nine-figure market for a player of his skills and age -- plus Manaea. President of baseball operations David Stearns knows he needs to infuse young players into the lineup, so I think he keeps the prospects.
"He'll have to add some bullpen arms, and I could see another free-agent starter, whether it's (José Quintana) or (Luis Severino), or somebody else on that level, like Yusei Kikuchi or Nick Pivetta."
New York could afford anyone it wants. Could it land Pivetta?
