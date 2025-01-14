Red Sox Projected As Top Landing Spot For $100 Million All-Star Again
Another day has passed and two-time All-Star Alex Bregman is still available on the open market in free agency.
The Boston Red Sox have made it clear that they are interested in him and manager Alex Cora recently gushed about a possible move. Clearly, the Red Sox and Cora like him, and each passing day there is more speculation about how Bregman could fit.
He is arguably the best free agent still available and would take Boston to another level. The Red Sox are a good team on paper right now. Adding Bregman would make them contenders in the American League. He could have that big of an impact on the field and in the clubhouse.
Free agency has completely slowed down. Bregman still is out there after completing a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros.
He’s going to land more this offseason and that could even be from Boston, but the Red Sox don’t seem to be making the negotiating process easy. Will he end up signing with Boston? CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson projected Boston as the top landing spot once again.
“I've made the argument before that Boston should attack the offseason,” Anderson said. “Craig Breslow has added starting pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler, among others, but I'd like to see him finish the winter strong. Bregman isn't the most logical addition given that the Red Sox have Rafael Devers installed at third base, but he has signaled that he's willing to move to the keystone. There's no question as to whether or not Bregman's game would pair well with the Green Monster.”
It's clear that Boston is a great fit for Bregman. He would give the Red Sox exactly what they need. Boston would give Bregman his best chance at contention among the top three reported landing spots with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers being the other two.
Hopefully, they figure something out.
