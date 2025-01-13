Why Astros All-Star Alex Bregman Is Perfect Red Sox Target
Stop us if you have heard this before: Alex Bregman would be a good fit for the Boston Red Sox.
Bregman is arguably the best free agent still on the open market. He's a two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger Award winner and is just 30 years old.
He is a nine-year big league veteran and has 162-game averages of 28 home runs, 97 RBIs, and a .272 batting average. That type of production is just what the Red Sox need from the right side of the plate. Last year, he tallied 4.5 wins above replacement to go along with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games played.
Bregman has been heavily tied to the Red Sox this offseason and it's not hard to see why. He would be the perfect addition to this Red Sox team. Offensively, he would provide the right-handed pop to the teams based on everything above. Defensively, he would give the Red Sox a huge boost as well after winning a Gold Glove Award in 2024.
He also would provide some flexibility for Boston. There have been rumblings that he could play second base in 2024. He's a great third baseman, but moving him to second base for the 2025 season would secure the position after years of question marks.
Some have wondered if the Red Sox would move Rafael Devers off third base. That certainly could happen, but the Red Sox wouldn't need to with Bregman next season if he played second base. If Masataka Yoshida has a bounce-back season, maybe the club could move him eventually and then shift Devers to DH and Bregman back to third base. In this scenario, Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell could be the long-term answer at second base.
All in all, Bregman would provide the offensive spark the team needs while also improving the team's defense at either second base or third base. Another thing that shouldn't be overlooked is the fact that he also would provide a great voice for the clubhouse.
