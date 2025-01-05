Red Sox Projected To Sign $25.8 Million All-Star In Free Agency Blockbuster
Another day searching for the Boston Red Sox's next right-handed bat is well underway.
A steady contingent of Red Sox fans have called for Alex Bregman to come to Boston. Even Pete Alonso's name has been thrown around on occasion. The need for a power-hitting righty is paramount, given the team's obvious struggles against left-handed pitching.
But what if the bat the Red Sox need isn't a righty after all, but a switch-hitter?
Jurickson Profar, one of the most confounding free agents on the market, could prove to be a bargain if he repeats his All-Star production from 2024. Profar had an .839 OPS/134 OPS+ and 3.6 bWAR in games this season for the San Diego Padres.
On Saturday, Drew VonScio of Newsweek projected Profar as a potential top target for the Red Sox for the rest of the offseason.
"Profar's market value is set at $12.9 million with an expected two-year contract at $25.8 million.," VonScio wrote. There is a chance a team gets extra aggressive and tacks on a third year to the deal, and it is something the Red Sox should consider."
The risk with Profar is obvious. One year ago, he was hoping for a major-league contract and signed for just $1 million in San Diego. He's also had minimal success with any team but the Padres, posting a .709 OPS in his pre-Padres career and a .680 mark in his 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies.
Entering his age 32 season, Profar will be looking to squeeze every last dollar out of his next team, which should make the Red Sox nervous. But on the plus side, San Diego is shrouded in financial uncertainty, so as much as they'd like to keep him, they probably won't enter a bidding war.
Is Profar the high-risk, high-reward Boston needs in order to vault themselves into contender discussions? Only time will tell.
