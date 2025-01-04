Red Sox Likely To 'Get Involved' For Dodgers' Former No. 1 Prospect, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox's catching situation has been uncertain since the Garrett Crochet trade. They may have an opportunity to grab another lottery ticket.
Boston traded top catching prospect Kyle Teel, who profiled as their long-term starting catcher, to the Chicago White Sox in the Crochet deal. They now have Connor Wong installed as the starter and former New York Yankees minor leaguer Carlos Narvaez as the backup.
Did the defending World Series champions throw the Red Sox a lifeline on Friday?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made yet another big signing on Friday, bringing in Hyeseong Kim from Korea to be their newest "superutility" player. But in a corresponding move that surprised some, they designated catcher Diego Cartaya, once considered their best prospect, for assignment.
After a week on waivers, if no one claims Cartaya, he can be outrighted to the minor leagues or waived completely. But the most likely scenario may be a trade, considering there are plenty of clubs who likely think they can get the youngster's career back on track.
In response to the announcement of Cartaya's designation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive posted on X that he could see the Red Sox being a suitor for the former top prospect.
"Wouldn’t be hard to envision the Red Sox potentially getting involved here," Cotillo wrote.
Cartaya was listed as the Dodgers' number-one prospect by MLB.com in both 2022 and 2023, and peaked at No. 14 on the site's overall top 100 list. But he hit snags in both Double-A and Triple-A, carrying a .657 OPS in 2023 and .686 in 2024.
If all he costs them is cash, perhaps in the form of international bonus pool money, the Red Sox should absolutely be involved for Cartaya. But other teams are likely thinking the exact same thing right about now.
