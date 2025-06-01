Red Sox Promote Triple-A Player With 'Short-Term Edge' Over Roman Anthony
When it comes to promoting Roman Anthony, the Boston Red Sox are playing games with their fanbase at this point.
Saturday marked another loss for Boston (sadly expected) and another day of Anthony stuck in Triple-A (sadly expected).
As Red Sox fans’ frustrations continue to mount, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow offered another zero-substance explanation as to why Anthony remains in the minors, still shying away from admitting what we all see to be blatant service time manipulation.
And with the nerve of a Disney villain laughing hysterically, Boston’s management is reportedly deciding to promote a Triple-A bat that isn’t Anthony ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, per Beyond the Monster’s Chris Henrique.
“The Red Sox to promote Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester, per sources,” Henrique posted to X on Saturday night following Boston’s 5-0 loss to Atlanta.
MassLive’s Chris Cotillo then published a piece gracefully arguing why Eaton could in some universe (maybe this one) be a better short-term call-up than Anthony.
“Boston is expected to promote utility man Nate Eaton and right-handed reliever Luis Guerrero before Sunday’s series finale in Atlanta, multiple sources confirmed,” Cotillo wrote.
“Eaton, a 28-year-old who has 72 games of MLB experience with Kansas City, has hit .277 with five homers, 27 RBIs and an .811 OPS while playing six different positions for the WooSox this year. He’s a right-handed hitter, giving him a short-term edge over Anthony, who the Red Sox are keeping in Worcester for at least a few more days.”
“Eaton, who has primarily played third base (164 innings), center field (156.1 innings) and right field (79.2 innings) for the WooSox, has hit .300 with an .844 OPS against left-handed pitchers in Triple-A this year. The Red Sox will face two southpaws early in the week when the Angels come to town and start Tyler Anderson and Yusei Kikuchi, then could have more matchups against southpaws like Ryan Yarbrough and/or Carlos Rodón over the weekend in the Bronx. The thinking might be that Anthony, a left-handed hitter, doesn’t represent as good of a short-term option — and the service time equation obviously plays a role, too.”
Touché, Breslow, touché.
