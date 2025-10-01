Red Sox Pulled Off Unprecedented Feat In Heart-Stopping Win Over Yankees
For the Boston Red Sox, the stress was worth the payoff at the end of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.
Boston defeated the arch-rival New York Yankees with three late runs for a 3-1 victory. That victory felt all but assured, however, after three batters in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger all singled, which left the Red Sox clinging to their lead with the tying run on second, the winning run on first, and nobody out. But closer Aroldis Chapman was equal to the moment.
Yankees make dubious history, Red Sox benefit
Chapman struck out Giancarlo Stanton on a disgusting splitter, induced a pop-out from Jazz Chisholm Jr., and punched out Trent Grisham on a high sinker to deliver the win and put the Red Sox one more victory away from advancing to the ALDS.
According to OptaSTATS, the Yankees became the first team in playoff history to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to A) not score a run and B) lose the game.
Of course, one team's failure is another team's triumph, and Chapman deserves a ton of credit for delivering in that moment with his back against the wall -- on the road against his former team with 47,000 hostile fans praying to see him fail.
While we're praising OptaSTATS, hats off as well for this nugget about resurgent hero Masataka Yoshida:
All in all, it was a gusty night for the Red Sox that took all 13 players that appeared in the game to come out with the victory. From Ceddanne Rafaela's walk, to Garrett Crochet's countless big strikeouts, to Nick Sogard coming through in the clutch, there were lots of congrats to dish out.
But the Red Sox could have easily folded right before the finish line, and the fact that Chapman buckled down is a fantastic sign not only for the rest of this series, but the postseason as a whole.
More MLB: Aaron Boone Sends Message On Red Sox Star Three Years After Ugly Yankees Exit